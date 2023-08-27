Sunday, August 27, 2023
Father of Jacksonville Shooter Identified as Registered Democrat with Anti-Trump Views

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Jacksonville, FL — As the community grapples with the aftermath of the racially-motivated mass shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, new details are emerging about the family of the suspected shooter, Ryan Palmeter. Steven Wayne Palmeter, the father of the suspected shooter, has been identified as a registered Democrat with anti-Trump sentiments, Your Content is first to report.

Steven Wayne Palmeter’s political leanings have come into focus through his social media activity. He has been openly critical of former President Donald Trump and his supporters. On October 2, 2020, he tweeted, “Trump can’t have the Coronavirus, he’s too dumb to pass the test.”

In another tweet dated May 24, 2022, Steven Wayne Palmeter expressed his frustration with Trump supporters, writing, “I’ve had this mother/daughter MAGA idiots going crazy for 5 days now. They may be sisters, kinda hard to tell. The violent threats started on the 2nd day.”

Ryan Palmeter, the suspected shooter, targeted a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, killing three Black individuals before taking his own life. The firearms used in the attack were marked with swastikas, and a manifesto was left at his parents’ home, indicating the attack was premeditated.

