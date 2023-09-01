Friday, September 1, 2023
Escaped Killer Danelo Cavalcante: Survival Expert Had a Handwritten Map in His Cell

By Jonathan Lee Riches & Hong Xie

CHESTER COUNTY, PA—Authorities are increasingly concerned about their ability to swiftly recapture Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who recently escaped from the Chester County Correctional Facility.

A federal law enforcement source, who exclusively spoke to Your Content under the condition of anonymity, shed new light on why Cavalcante could prove exceptionally difficult to locate.

A Skilled Survivalist

The source divulged that Cavalcante, 34, boasted to a fellow inmate that he could sustain himself indefinitely by living off the land, specifically off corn and creek water.

“He claimed he knows how to filter water from rivers and creeks. He’s spent almost his entire life working as a farmer and is well-versed in wilderness survival,” the source said.

Handwritten Map Found

The source further revealed that authorities found a handwritten map in Cavalcante’s cell that detailed the route from the prison to the Chester County Courthouse.

“He’s familiar with the streets and knows the route into West Chester, making him doubly dangerous. We have nothing concrete to locate him as of now,” the source added.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that Cavalcante is a citizen of Brazil who entered the U.S. without undergoing an official immigration check. ICE has lodged an immigration detainer against him and is aiding in the search for the fugitive.

In light of this information, authorities have expanded their search efforts to include the Brandywine River’s banks. The river merges with the Delaware River downstream, adding another layer of complexity to the search efforts.

Residents are strongly encouraged to be on heightened alert. A $10,000 reward for information leading to Cavalcante’s capture has been posted by Chester County Commissioners and the U.S. Marshals.

Residents and anyone with information about Cavalcante’s whereabouts are urged to call 9-1-1 or the U.S. Marshal tip line at 1-877-WANTED2 (1-877-926-8332) immediately.

