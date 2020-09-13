Sunday, September 13, 2020
Sunday, September 13, 2020
News Tip?

President Trump Reveals He WILL ‘Negotiate’ a THIRD Term in the White House
P

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified
Featured
By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

President Donald Trump took center stage in Nevada Saturday night where he held a rally — also known as a ‘peaceful protest’ — and revealed he will ‘negotiate’ a third term in the White House because he’s ‘entitled to it based on the way we were treated,’ Your Content can report.

“52 days from now we’re going to win Nevada, and we’re gonna win four more years in the White House,” he told a crowd of hundreds of supporters, most of them wearing face coverings of sorts while attempting to practice social distancing.

- Advertisement -

“And then after that, we’ll negotiate, right? Because we’re probably — based on the way we were treated — we are probably entitled to another four after that.”

Trump has repeatedly suggested that he wants to serve more than two terms in office, sending critics in a mental state of shock as they believe he isn’t joking about wanting to violate constitutional boundaries.

He made similar comments at a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, last month, saying: ‘We are going to win four more years, and then after that, we’ll go for another four years because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years.’

- Advertisement -

But as Your Content readers know — and what the mainstream media failed to mention is in the past Trump confirmed that he’s only joking about trying to serve more than two terms.

“[Biden] is the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics. He doesn’t know he is alive,” Trump told the crowd at the Minden-Tahoe airport as smoke from wildfires one state over filled the air.

“We have a debate coming up in three weeks and here’s the problem. Winston Churchill was a great debater,” Trump said.

He said if Biden makes it to the debate and ‘if he gets off the stage they’re going to say it’s the single greatest debate they’ve ever seen. Winston Churchill was nothing compared to Sleepy Joe.’

__
Additional Reporting By: Nik Hatziefstathiou

__

Join the News Revolution

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

__

Your donation is tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law, and will appear as a charge to Original Media Group Corporation—the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to publish Your Content. Our Federal Tax-ID is #82-5065513.

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
SPORTS

Philadelphia Eagles Lose FIRST GAME After COVID Lockdown, Fans Ditch Defiant NFL

Kosmas Kotopoulos - 0
The Philadelphia Eagles had their wings clipped Sunday evening — losing their FIRST game of the season after a lengthy coronavirus lockdown.
Read more

Wildfires Leave At Least 33 Dead in United States, Millions Displaced

WILDFIRES Your Content Staff - 0
The wildfires have killed at least 33 victims from California to Washington state.

UNHOLY John Carroll Catholic School Allows Teachers to SIN by Saying ‘F*** Trump’ with Gestures

MARYLAND Your Content Staff - 0
An unholy Catholic school is under fire after one of their own was captured sinning and swearing up a storm over President Trump.

Rioters Take to Los Angeles Hospital to Scream ‘We Hope They Die’ As 2 Cops Fight for Life

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Anti-police protesters descended on a Los Angeles hospital where two deputies were fighting for their lives after being ambushed and shot in...

Rioters Close George Washington Bridge in Manhattan During Violent Clash with Cops

RIOTS Your Content Staff - 0
More than 100 rioters shut down George Washington Bridge and then violently clashed with NYPD.

Black Man with CLOWN MASK Kills Black Man for ‘Dissing Him’ at Indiana Mall: Shooter At-Large: Source

Exclusive Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
An Indiana gunman donning a clown mask is on the prowl after opening fire at a mall Saturday afternoon when a man 'dissed' him.

Shots Fired Inside an Indiana Mall, Shoppers Stampede to Safety

Breaking News Your Content Staff - 0
Shots have been fired inside an Indiana mall on Saturday after footage showed terrified shoppers sprinting away.

Singapore Airlines Offering ‘Joy Flights’ Where You Depart and Arrive at the SAME Airport

WAIT, WHAT? Your Content Staff - 0
Step aboard the flight to nowhere — Singapore Airlines is planning trips that start and end at the SAME airport.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.