Friday, September 18, 2020
Gloria Allred Reacts to Death of Justice Ruth Ginsburg: ‘She Was The Greatest Justice Ever for Women’
By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
Philadelphia-native Gloria Allred, famed women’s rights attorney known for her high-profile and often controversial cases, is grieving the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Hours after the beloved justice passed away Friday, Allred, who was was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2019, exclusively told Your Content Ginsburg ‘was our hero.’

“U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away.” Allred told Your Content.  

“She was the greatest Supreme Court Justice ever for women’s rights and equal rights for all. She was our Hero!”

As Your Content readers know, The Supreme Court press office says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer Friday.

“My heart is broken because she is irreplaceable. In her name, we must continue to fight on.”

In 2014, Allred received the Lifetime Achievement Award from The National Trial Lawyers for her trailblazing role in combating prejudicial treatment of women and minorities.

