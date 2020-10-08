Michigan Governor Blames Trump for Botched Kidnapping, Shifts Presser to COVID-19

Michigan’s Governor blames President Donald Trump for the botched kidnapping and shifted the news conference to focus in on COVID-19, Your Content has learned.

The move came during a press conference Thursday where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was slated to discuss the kidnapping.

After a brief minute, she insisted President Trump’s message to ‘stand back and stand by’ was what motivated the group to plan the snatching.

From there, she discussed the dangers of COVID-19.

As Your Content readers know, federal agents nabbed at-least six people who plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer Thursday morning.

