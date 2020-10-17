Sunday, October 18, 2020
Sunday, October 18, 2020
Holy Priest Performs EXORCISM to Cleanse Area of Antifa Terrorists
By Jonathan Lee Riches
The Archbishop of San Francisco performed an exorcism in San Rafael Saturday to rid demonic Antifa terrorists.

The Archbishop of San Francisco performed an exorcism in San Rafael Saturday following the vandalization of the St. Junipero Serra statue in effort to halt Antifa terrorists, Your Content has learned.

The exorcism was conducted by Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone Saturday afternoon.

The Archbishop was already planning to pray with 40 Days for Life and then after the vandalization of the St. Junipero Serra statue at St. Raphael, did an exorcism where the statue was, according to local reports.

As Your Content readers know, Antifa has been declared to be a domestic terrorist organization by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“With the rioting that is occurring in many of our cities around the country, the voices of peaceful and legitimate protests have been hijacked by violent radical elements,” United States Attorney General Bill Barr said on May 31.

“Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate, violent, and extremist agenda.”

“It is time to stop watching the violence and to confront and stop it. The continued violence and destruction of property endangers the lives and livelihoods of others, and interferes with the rights of peaceful protestors, as well as all other citizens.” the attorney general continued.

Barr designated the group as a ‘terrorist organization’ in an official statement issued by the Department of Justice

“Federal law enforcement actions will be directed at apprehending and charging the violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest and are engaged in violations of federal law.

“To identify criminal organizers and instigators, and to coordinate federal resources with our state and local partners, federal law enforcement is using our existing network of 56 regional FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces.

“The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”

