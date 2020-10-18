Sunday, October 18, 2020
Sunday, October 18, 2020
Biden Says His Drug Addict Son Has SHOTGUNS and SHOOSHES Female Staffer Like Farm Animal
By Jonathan Lee Riches
Fragile former VP Joe Biden mistakenly revealed he and his two sons own several firearms despite Hunter's problem with crack cocaine.

Fragile former VP Joe Biden belittled a female staffer when a union worker quizzed the presidential candidate to the point where he mistakenly revealed he and his two sons own several firearms, video reviewed by Your Content reveals.

After a member of the local union asked Biden about his thoughts on the Second Amendment, a female staffer is heard trying to calm the visibly shaken candidate down.

“I’d like you to explain how you plan to not only keep us working—but how you intend to get the union vote when there is a large portion of union workers that are gun enthusiasts and you’re actively trying to diminish our Second Amendment right and take away our guns?” Asked a union worker.

“You’re full of shit.” Biden says.

“Alright. Thank you,” a female staffer says.

“No. No. SHOOSH. Shoosh.” Biden hisses. “I support the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment just like right now if you yell fire it’s not free speech. From the very beginning I have a shot gun. I have a 12 gauge, a 20 gauge. My sons hunt. Guess what? You’re not allowed to own any weapon. I’m not taking your gun away, at all! I did not say that! I did not say that!”

The former vice president once joked that his son’s decision to join the Navy was one of poor judgment. Hunter was administratively discharged from his position in the U.S. Navy Reserve after testing positive for cocaine in 2014.

“We have a lot of bad judgment in my family,” Joe Biden said while speaking at the American Legion’s Salute to Heroes Inaugural Ball in 2016. “My son, over 40, just joined the Navy to be sworn in.”

In 2016, while serving as the vice president to then-President Barack Obama, Biden spoke about his family during the dedication ceremony of the Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III Highway, following Beau’s death. During his speech, Biden referred to Hunter as “the love of my life.”

A few years after Beau’s death, Hunter reportedly dated his brother’s widow Hallie Biden. When the former vice president became aware of the relationship, he said: “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness.”

