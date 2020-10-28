Trump Instructed to 'Send Nancy Pelosi' to the be the First Woman to Walk and Stay on the Moon

President Donald J. Trump was told to send Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to the moon as he discussed sending the first woman to walk on the moon, Your Content has learned.

“We will launch a new age of American ambition in apace. America will land the first woman on the moon – and the United States will be the first nation to plant its flag on Mars,” Trump said during his packed rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, Wednesday afternoon.

“Send Nancy Pelosi!” A man yelled.

“He said send Nancy Pelosi! Who said that—that’s pretty good! I didn’t say it, I’m just repeating it.” said Trump.

“They say: ‘He incites trouble, he loves trouble.’ No I don’t. Thank you that was very good. Are you a comedian professionally?”

Trump weighed in on two nights of clashes with Philadelphia police and store break-ins following the fatal shooting by police of Walter Wallace Jr.

Trump says, “You can’t let that go on. Again, a Democrat-run state, a Democrat-run city, Philadelphia.”

Trump says the federal government is reviewing the shooting, too.

The president also claims police were told to stand back during rioting, but adds, “Maybe that’s not so, but that’s what I was told upon very good authority.”