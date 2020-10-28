Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
News Tip?

Trump Instructed to ‘Send Nancy Pelosi’ to be the First Woman to Walk and Stay on the Moon
T

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified
Featured

President Trump was told to send Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to the moon as he discussed sending the first woman to walk on the moon.

Trump Instructed to 'Send Nancy Pelosi' to the be the First Woman to Walk and Stay on the Moon
📸: Your Content Illustration
By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

President Donald J. Trump was told to send Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to the moon as he discussed sending the first woman to walk on the moon, Your Content has learned.

“We will launch a new age of American ambition in apace. America will land the first woman on the moon – and the United States will be the first nation to plant its flag on Mars,” Trump said during his packed rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, Wednesday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

“Send Nancy Pelosi!” A man yelled.

“He said send Nancy Pelosi! Who said that—that’s pretty good! I didn’t say it, I’m just repeating it.” said Trump.

“They say: ‘He incites trouble, he loves trouble.’ No I don’t. Thank you that was very good. Are you a comedian professionally?”

- Advertisement -

Trump weighed in on two nights of clashes with Philadelphia police and store break-ins following the fatal shooting by police of Walter Wallace Jr.

Trump says, “You can’t let that go on. Again, a Democrat-run state, a Democrat-run city, Philadelphia.”

Trump says the federal government is reviewing the shooting, too.

The president also claims police were told to stand back during rioting, but adds, “Maybe that’s not so, but that’s what I was told upon very good authority.”

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
PHILLY

Philly Mayor Delays Releasing Bodycam Footage, Calmly Asks People to Relax

Your Content Staff - 0
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney nonchalantly told residents to simply relax for the time being.
Read more

President Trump ‘100 percent’ Briefed on Philly Riots, Department of Justice Called to Investigate

Featured Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Federal sources say 'this is no longer a peaceful protest' as they prepare to close the case involving the Philadelphia Police Department.

Rooster Kills Police Officer Who Was Trying to Break Up an Illegal Cock Fight Overseas

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
A police officer was brutally killed by a rooster as the man journeyed to break up an illegal cock fight.

Delaware County Sued in Federal Court for ‘Creating Three New Election Days’ Amid Nov. 3

Campaign 2020 Your Content Staff - 0
Delaware County is accused of creating 'three new Election Days' in a federal lawsuit filed earlier this week.

Philadelphia Under 9PM Curfew Due to Riots

PHILLY Your Content Staff - 0
A curfew of 9:00 p.m. has been imposed in Philadelphia due to imminent riots to follow for a third night in a row, Your Content has learned.

Man Changes Florida Governor’s Voter Registration to Prove How Easy It Is to Hack

FLORIDA Your Content Staff - 0
A 20-year-old is accused of changing the governor's address in the state's voter database.

At Least 30 Cops Injured, 91 People Arrested for Philadelphia Riots Over Death of Knife Wielding Man

PHILLY Your Content Staff - 0
The overnight riots left at-least thirty Philadelphia Police Officers injured and 91 rioters arrested.

‘Multiple Officers Down’ in Philadelphia After Being RUN OVER by PICK UP TRUCK Nearby Rioters

PHILLY Hong Xie - 0
Video obtained by Your Content shows a pick up truck ramming through the crowd striking cops who were protecting the city from rioters.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a not-for-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.