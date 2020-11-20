The President’s son has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson has confirmed to multiple media agencies, Your Content is learning.
The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.
Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with the virus.
The president, the first lady and their son Barron have recovered from the virus.
