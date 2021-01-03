Sunday, January 3, 2021
Video FINALLY Surfaces to Back Your Content’s Report of 3 Jetpack Sightings at LAX

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Video finally surfaced to validate Your Content’s previous stories about a man believed to be flying a jetpack nonchalantly journeying around Los Angeles International Airport, Your Content has learned.

As Your Content previously reported on two separate occasions, on Aug. 31, an American Airlines pilot reported via radio to the control tower seeing a “guy in a jetpack” as he was approaching LAX at about 3,000 feet and ten miles out for a landing, and being a pilot, you had to give it serious credibility, as unlikely as that may be.

He was spotted in mid-air again on Oct. 14.

A China Airlines crew member reported the incident around 1:45 p.m. that afternoon, according to Ian Gregor of the FAA. The person was apparently spotted at an altitude of 6,000 feet, about 7 miles northwest of the airport, reports WFLA.

The FAA has alerted local law enforcement, which will investigate the latest incident, Gregor said in a statement. 

The FBI, which also looked into the earlier incident, has launched a new investigation, the Los Angeles Times reported. 

