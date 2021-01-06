An unarmed American veteran was gunned down and left for dead amid tense altercations at the United States Capitol Wednesday evening, and Your Content has learned the victim is Ashli Babbit, a 14-year U.S. Air Force Veteran.

The woman is Ashli Babbit, a 14-year veteran, who served four tours with the US Air Force, and was a high level security official throughout her time in service.

“Here’s the takeaway: Burn Kenosha and torch our major cities. But a white woman dies? No big deal.” Connecticut-based constitutional rights attorney Norm Pattis told Your Content. “Welcome to hell.”

Adam Babbit and Ashli tied the knot just two summers ago in June 2019.

The woman who was shot and killed inside the US Capitol during the protests was from the San Diego area.