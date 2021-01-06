Three others died during Capitol protests, D.C. Police Chief says, Your Content is learning.

Your Content was first to report an unarmed American woman was gunned down and left for dead after being shot in the neck amid tense altercations at the United States Capitol Wednesday evening.

“Here’s the takeaway: Burn Kenosha and torch our major cities. But a white woman dies? No big deal.” Connecticut-based constitutional rights attorney Norm Pattis told Your Content.

“Welcome to hell.”

- Advertisement -

As Your Content previously reported, one woman is now dead after being shot at the U.S. Capitol as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump reportedly clashed with police.