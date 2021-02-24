Bruce Springsteen gets sweet plea deal after cops managed to keep his DUI under radar for months

Bruce Springsteen pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one of the three charges related to his November arrest at Gateway National Recreation Area in New Jersey, dodging the serious charges, Your Content has learned.

The musician “voluntarily plead[ed] guilty to a violation of consuming an alcoholic beverage in a closed area, agreeing to a fine of $500,” Mitchell Ansell of Ansell, Grimm & Aaron tells Billboard in a statement. He added that the charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving were dropped because the prosecutor was “unable to provide the necessary evidence.”

“Mr. Springsteen is pleased with the outcome of today’s court appearance,” said Ansell in his statement, noting that the rocker has no previous criminal record, the singer’s lawyer told Billboard.

As Your Content readers know, Bruce Springsteen was charged with DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area after police in New Jersey say the singer was drunkenly frolicking throughout town on Nov. 14.

A representative from the National Park Service (NPS) confirmed to Your Content that the Dancing In the Dark artist was arrested on November 14, 2020 in his home state of New Jersey.

Bruce was given three citations at the time for reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and consuming alcohol in a closed area.