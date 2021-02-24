Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Bruce Springsteen gets sweet plea deal after cops managed to keep his DUI under radar for months

By Eric Norton
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Bruce Springsteen pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one of the three charges related to his November arrest at Gateway National Recreation Area in New Jersey, dodging the serious charges, Your Content has learned.

The musician “voluntarily plead[ed] guilty to a violation of consuming an alcoholic beverage in a closed area, agreeing to a fine of $500,” Mitchell Ansell of Ansell, Grimm & Aaron tells Billboard in a statement. He added that the charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving were dropped because the prosecutor was “unable to provide the necessary evidence.”

“Mr. Springsteen is pleased with the outcome of today’s court appearance,” said Ansell in his statement, noting that the rocker has no previous criminal record, the singer’s lawyer told Billboard.

As Your Content readers know, Bruce Springsteen was charged with DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area after police in New Jersey say the singer was drunkenly frolicking throughout town on Nov. 14.

- Advertisement -

A representative from the National Park Service (NPS) confirmed to Your Content that the Dancing In the Dark artist was arrested on November 14, 2020 in his home state of New Jersey.

Bruce was given three citations at the time for reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
28,941,914
confirmed cases
Updated on February 24, 2021 4:16 pm
united states
516,485
deaths
Updated on February 24, 2021 4:16 pm
united states
9,149,327
active
Updated on February 24, 2021 4:16 pm
united states
19,276,102
recovered
Updated on February 24, 2021 4:16 pm
World
113,017,927
confirmed cases
Updated on February 24, 2021 4:16 pm
world
2,505,035
deaths
Updated on February 24, 2021 4:16 pm
world
21,992,951
active
Updated on February 24, 2021 4:16 pm
world
88,519,941
recovered
Updated on February 24, 2021 4:16 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Adolphus Dwayne Smith, 48, arrested for murdering son, Rashad Sabree, 20, in Delaware County

Your Content Staff - 0
An Upper Darby man is behind bars after county detectives say he murdered his 20-year-old son.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

President Trump endorses Bob Paduchik to serve as Chair of the Republican Party of Ohio

Your Content Staff - 0
Former President Donald Trump endorsed his friend and front runner for Chair of the...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to Seattle makes emergency landing in Salt Lake City

Your Content Staff - 1
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Seattle had to be diverted over after an engine issue.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.