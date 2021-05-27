Pennsylvania State Parole Board tries to coerce Bill Cosby into fumbling appeal by ‘admitting fault’

Officials from the Pennsylvania State Parole Board are outraged after comedian Bill Cosby refused to adhere to their demands that he admit to the crimes he’s currently appealing with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Your Content has learned.

The stunned parole profilers denied parole after the comic refused to take part in a state-mandated rehabilitation program for convicted ‘sexual predators’ since doing so would be an admission of guilt and derail the historic appeal pending before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

“He refused and told them innocent people don’t show remorse and accept fault for freedom,” an insider with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections told Your Content under the condition of anonymity.

“He told them that standing his ground on innocence, is his freedom.”

The beloved actor was up for consideration after serving three years in Pennsylvania’s SCI Phoenix following his 2018 conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

“The news that Actor and Comedian Bill Cosby’s parole has been “denied” by the Pennsylvania State Parole Board is not a surprise to Mr. Cosby, his family, his friends and/or his legal team.” Andrew Wyatt, Bill Cosby’s spokesperson and crisis manager, said in a statement Thursday.

“It was brought to our attention by Mr. Cosby that over the past months, members of the PA State Parole Board had met with him and empathically stated: ‘If he did not participate in SVP [Sexually Violent Predator] courses that his parole would be denied.’”

As Your Content readers know, the comic was granted leave to appeal his conviction for in June, when Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court sensationally overturned an earlier denial by the state’s Superior Court.

Wyatt added: “Mr. Cosby has vehemently proclaimed his innocence and continues to deny all allegations made against him, as being false, without the sheer evidence of any proof. Today, Mr. Cosby continues to remain hopeful that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will issue an opinion to vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial.”

Cosby appeared before the State of Pennsylvania Parole Board on May 11 and the denial was issued following that interview.

The board members told him, ‘You need to participate in and complete additional institutional programs’ and stated that the reasons for their denial included ‘the negative recommendation made by the Department of Corrections [and] your failure to develop a parole release plan.’

Cosby’s appeal to the Supreme court was heard in December when his lawyers argued that Cosby’s ‘entire life’ was put on trial in what amounted to a series of ‘five mini trials’ that saw him suffer ‘unquantifiable prejudice.’

The Supreme Court has agreed to review two aspects of the comedian’s case.

The seven judges will review Montgomery County Judge Steven T O’Neill’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers to testify about long-ago encounters that never resulted in charges.

And they will review his decision to allow the jury to hear unsubstantiated testimony from two-decade old depositions taken out of context at trial.

Judge Steven O’Neill has never explained why he allowed five women to testify in the second Cosby trial after allowing only one to do so at his first trial in 2017.

But when it came to the Commonwealth’s rebuttal of the defense’s points of appeal attorney—Adrianne Jappe did not get through her opening comments before the judges began interrupting and interrogating her on the relevance of the five prior bad acts witnesses.

Justice Dougherty pointed out that one of the women – Lise-Lotte Lublin – had ‘no actual recollection of sexual contact’ but merely of losing consciousness.

Jappe angered members of the court after instructing them not ‘to consider’ statistics in their decision making, according to an aide of one of the honorable justices.

Your Content exclusively revealed on Oct. 22 that Police in Arizona are stunned after a Pennsylvania prosecutor accommodated a fugitive prostitute to testify against the comedian in 2018.

Cosby, 83, has spent the past two years in a prison outside of Philadelphia after a jury convicted him in 2018 of three aggravated indecent assault counts—and the court deemed the elderly inmate a ‘sexually violent predator’ for posing an ‘imminent safety risk to women.’