Delco DA says ‘high probability’ that police accidentally shot, killed child at football game

Authorities investigating the shooting that left a toddler dead at a Delaware County high school football game say there is a ‘high probability’ that police on scene struck the child when returning fire, Your Content has learned.

“Last Friday evening a chaotic and horrific series of events took place outside the football stadium at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill. Since that night, my office’s leadership team and everyone in our Criminal Investigation Division and Special Investigation Unit has been working around the clock to investigate what happened that evening in order to deliver justice for the victims and bring closure for their families. This remains an open and ongoing investigation, but in order to be fully transparent as we all cope with this tragedy, I do have some preliminary findings to share with the community.”

“First, physical evidence and community witnesses establish that the events of last Friday began with gun shots on the 900 block of Coates Street. That gunfire included a shot in the direction of three Sharon Hill Police Officers monitoring the crowd exiting the football stadium, which struck and injured a civilian. In response to the gunfire, the police officers discharged their service weapons.

“Tragically, our investigation has now determined that there is a high probability that the responsive gunfire of the Sharon Hill Police Officers struck four victims, including the shots that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility and wounded her sister. The death of Fanta and the wounding of her sister and the other students are a heart-breaking tragedy for her family, her friends, and the entire Delaware County community.

“Our investigation is still in its early stages and we have a lot more work to do. I am asking again for the community’s help in identifying all the individuals involved in the altercation and the gunfire on Coates Street that led to this tragedy. My staff and I grieve for the Bility family, who I met with again this morning, as well as the other victims. My promise to them and to the Sharon Hill community is that we will continue this investigation for as long as it takes until every question is answered and justice is done.”

As Your Content readers know, police responded to Academy Park High School shortly after 9 p.m. for reports of a drive-by shooting with multiple victims.

Detectives from the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division, Pennsylvania State Police, and all surrounding police departments also responded with a heavy police presence.

As Your Content previously reported on Aug. 30, Authorities in Delaware County are probing the murder of an eight-year-old girl who was shot at a football game over the weekend.

“On Friday night, a terrible tragedy occurred – the senseless death of eight-year-old Fanta Bility. Our thoughts and prayers remain with her family and friends at this most difficult time.