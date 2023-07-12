University of Idaho Postpones Demolition of House Where Students Were Killed

MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Idaho has announced a delay in the demolition of the King Road house where four of its students tragically lost their lives in November, Your Content has learned. The decision aims to address the impact of the incident and prioritize the well-being of the victims’ families and students.

“We know that every action and decision around this horrific incident is painful and invokes emotions. That is why every decision we have made thus far is with the families of the victims and our students in mind,” said Scott Green, University of Idaho President. “While we look forward to removing this grim reminder of this tragedy, we feel holding until October is the right thing to do.”

Crews began work earlier this month to remove all personal items from the house, which was given to the university by the former owner.

The university says it is working to make those items available discretely and respectfully to the families in the coming weeks.

The house has already been released by the court, and both the prosecution and defense attorneys have said they do not oppose destruction.

“We appreciate how so many have responded with empathy and patience,” Green said.

The university continues to work toward the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial, which will be constructed on campus.

A family member of one of the victims expressed deep gratitude for the decision to postpone the demolition of the crime scene when approached by Your Content.

The family member emphasized the importance of allowing jurors to fully understand the events by potentially visiting the Kings Road house.

“This brings us a sense of relief. It’s crucial for the jurors to experience the complete story of what happened, even if it means stepping foot into the house on Kings Road.”

The family member asked Your Content to refrain from including their identification in the article to safeguard their privacy.

As Your Content readers know, four students from the University of Idaho lost their lives in a horrific murder that occurred in an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho on November 13, 2022.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was later apprehended in Monroe County, Pennsylvania and charged with first-degree murder and felony burglary.

The murder scene was a three-story rental house occupied by several students in the quiet college town of Moscow, which hadn’t experienced a murder since 2015. The victims – Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Ethan Chapin – were all inhabitants or guests of the house at the time of the incident.

In the early hours of the attack, Chapin and Kernodle returned home after attending a campus party, while Mogen and Goncalves returned after visiting a downtown sports bar. Multiple calls were made from the house between 2:26 am and 2:52 am, and a DoorDash order was delivered around 4 am.

Two roommates survived the attack. Both were present in the house but were not disturbed. One of the survivors heard what she thought was a conversation and then a man’s voice comforting someone. She later spotted an unknown figure in black attire, a mask obscuring his face, leaving the house. The victims were discovered in their beds on the upper floors, with no sign of restraints or gags, but evidence of a violent struggle.

It wasn’t until nearly noon that authorities were alerted via a 911 call, as the survivors and friends initially believed one of the victims was simply unconscious. There was no evidence of forced entry or theft, and all four victims were pronounced deceased by noon.

Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were students at the University of Idaho, their tragic deaths leaving a significant impact on the community. A total of around 130 members from local law enforcement began working on the case.