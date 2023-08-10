Behind the Wristband Immigrant's $1,200 Cartel Connection in Texas.

In a recent development in Roma, Texas, an illegal immigrant was discovered evading authorities and hiding among homes in a residential neighborhood, Your Content has learned.

The individual was found wearing a cartel wristband, indicating payment for the crossing.

The Rio Grande Valley (RGV) has been a focal point for border crossings, with numerous reports of illegal activities and crossings. The presence of cartels and their influence in facilitating these crossings for a fee has been a growing concern for local authorities.

Bill Melugin, who reported the incident, stated, “Embedded with @TxDPS in Roma, TX tonight in the RGV. This illegal immigrant had just crossed the river and was evading & hiding amongst homes in a residential neighborhood. Wearing cartel wristband showing she paid to cross. She tells us she paid them $1,200. Says she’s from MX.”

— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 10, 2023

The immigrant, whose identity remains undisclosed, revealed that she paid the cartel a sum of $1,200 for assistance in crossing the river. The wristband she wore serves as proof of payment to the cartel, a practice that has been observed in previous incidents.

This incident sheds light on the ongoing challenges faced by border patrol and local authorities in managing illegal crossings and the influence of cartels in the region.

The use of wristbands as a means of tracking payments raises further questions about the organized nature of these crossings and the extent of cartel involvement.