Judge Says Trump’s Freedom of Speech ‘Subject to Rules’ at DC Hearing

By Kosmas Kotopoulos

In a recent hearing, District Judge Tanya Chutkan made a significant ruling concerning former President Donald Trump's First Amendment rights.

WASHINGTON, DC – In a recent hearing, District Judge Tanya Chutkan made a significant ruling concerning former President Donald Trump’s First Amendment rights, Your Content has learned. Addressing the matter of Trump’s access to certain communication devices while reviewing sensitive materials related to his alleged 2020 election interference case, Judge Chutkan imposed specific restrictions.

The court’s decision dictates that Trump will not be permitted to use a phone, copy machine, or any other device capable of reproducing the confidential evidence. This measure aims to ensure the protection of witnesses’ personal information. Defense counsel will be responsible for overseeing Trump’s notes to verify that he isn’t copying any personal details of the witnesses.

Judge Rules Trump ‘Forbidden’ from Having Phone While Reviewing Sensitive Material

During the hearing, Judge Chutkan emphasized the balance between individual rights and the requirements of the legal system. She acknowledged Trump’s First Amendment rights but clarified, “Mr. Trump, like every American, has a First Amendment right to free speech, but that right is not absolute. In a criminal case such as this one, the defendant’s free speech is subject to the rules.”

This hearing marked Chutkan’s initial address on the subject. The decision comes in the context of broader discussions about First Amendment protections, especially in high-profile cases. The ruling underscores the delicate balance between upholding freedom of speech and ensuring the integrity of the legal process.

