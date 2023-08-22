Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Crandon Beach: Mystery Package Linked to Cocaine Discovery

Crandon Beach: Mystery Package Linked to Cocaine Discovery.
Visitors at Crandon Park Beach, a renowned location near Key Biscayne, were swiftly asked to leave after a mysterious package was spotted in the water by kite surfers, Your Content has learned.

This incident has raised eyebrows due to its potential connection to a prior discovery of cocaine at the same location.

As Your Content readers know, police in Miami-Dade were left puzzled when a package of cocaine appeared on the shores of Crandon Park Beach Monday evening. This led to a thorough probe, with the focus on the park’s address at 4000 Crandon Boulevard.

Detective Argemis Colome from the Miami-Dade Police Department acknowledged the ongoing inquiry but remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the cocaine’s quantity and worth.

Cops Baffled as Brick of Cocaine Washes Ashore at Crandon Park Beach

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our community,” remarked Detective Colome. “We encourage everyone to stay alert and inform us of any unusual occurrences.”

A clip showcasing the evacuation of the beach has made its rounds on social media, highlighting the gravity of the situation. The video, viewable on Twitter, shows anxious visitors vacating the premises as authorities take control.

The lifeguard station became a hub for police activity, reminiscent of the scene during the earlier cocaine find. Patrol officers were observed gathering potential evidence and ensuring the vicinity was devoid of any threats.

The exact nature of the newly discovered package remains under wraps, but its presence has certainly amplified concerns among locals. The close timing of the two events has fueled speculation about their interrelation.

As the probe advances, officials are calling on the community for assistance and urging those with pertinent insights to reach out to the Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

