Carlson to Air Interview with Ex-President Trump Hours Before GOP Debate.

Tucker Carlson, the anchor of the popular show “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” has revealed that he will host an exclusive sit-down with former U.S. President Donald Trump, Your Content has learned.

The interview is slated to air this evening at 8:55pm ET, just moments before the Republican Party’s Fox News Debate kicks off.

Carlson took to his official Twitter account to make the announcement. The interview’s timing is considered crucial, as it precedes the Republican debate where party candidates will tackle pressing national issues.

Given Trump’s considerable clout within the GOP and the high level of public interest in his opinions, the interview is expected to garner significant attention.

In his tweet, Carlson expressed, “Thrilled to share that we have an exclusive sit-down with former President Donald Trump airing tonight at 8:55pm ET. Don’t miss it!”

Here's what's happening at 8:55pm ET.

While the subjects to be discussed during the interview remain under wraps, it’s likely that the conversation will span a variety of topics. These could include the forthcoming midterm elections, current policies under the Biden administration, and possibly Trump’s own future in politics.

The dialogue may also delve into Trump’s viewpoints on key issues that are on the debate agenda.

The conversation is poised to make waves, not only influencing the subsequent debate but also shaping the political discourse as the country heads towards the midterm elections.

As viewers prepare to tune in, several questions loom, including what this could mean for the Republican Party and the topics that will be broached.