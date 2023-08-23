Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Rudy Giuliani's Fulton County Mugshot Released

FULTON COUNTY, GA—In a development that has captured national attention, Rudy Giuliani’s mugshot has been publicly released as part of an ongoing Georgia probe into state felony charges, Your Content has learned.

📸: Fulton County Jail

Giuliani, who is a former lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump, is one of several individuals closely associated with Trump facing legal scrutiny in the state.

As Your Content exclusively reported, the U.S. Secret Service has confirmed that it will escort former President Donald Trump during his surrender in Fulton County tomorrow.

Steven Baisel, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Atlanta Field Office, explained to Your Content the Secret Service’s role in the security arrangements.

“While the U.S. Secret Service does not comment on specific protective means or methods, we are working in coordination with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Atlanta Police Department, and the Georgia State Patrol to ensure procedures are in place to preserve the safety and security of the former president, while allowing the normal legal process to be carried out.” Special Agent in Charge Baisel told Your Content. “We have complete trust and confidence in all of our supporting law enforcement partners, and appreciate their continued professionalism and commitment to security.”

