Sunday, August 27, 2023
Sources Confirm Ryan Palmeter as Jacksonville Dollar General Shooter, Left Manifesto at Home

By Jonathan Lee Riches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a devastating mass shooting at a local Dollar General, multiple law enforcement sources have confirmed to Your Content that Ryan Palmeter is the identified shooter. An insider deeply involved in the investigation disclosed that Palmeter left a disturbing manifesto at his parents’ home and posted a picture on social media a mere day before the tragedy occurred.

“Our investigation found a manifesto at Palmeter’s parents’ home, which shows premeditation and complicates an already heart-wrenching situation,” a law enforcement source close to the investigation told Your Content.

Ryan Palmeter via Facebook

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters stated in a press conference that the attack was “racially motivated,” adding that the shooter had acted alone. The FBI has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the incident.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not yet officially identified the suspect. The sheriff’s office declined to respond to requests for comment when approached for comment by Your Content regarding Ryan Palmeter.

City Council member Ju’Coby Pittman confirmed Palmeter is no longer a threat, as he is deceased. “It’s a heavy burden we’re all carrying. I’m just tired of hearing about another shooting,” said Pittman.

In a cautionary move, Edward Waters University locked down student dorms. The school later confirmed that none of their community was involved in the grim event.

Former employee of the Dollar General, Penny Jones, awaits news of her former co-workers. “I’m just eager to hear if people I know are okay,” she shared, “I can’t shake this feeling of fear and uncertainty.”

The perpetrator’s choice of weaponry, a handgun and an AR-15-style rifle, each etched with Swastikas, has sent shockwaves through the community and amplified concerns over the motives behind the violence. The details of these arms were brought to public attention during a press conference held by law enforcement officials following the incident.

As Your Content exclusively reported, ReShonda Tate, a distressed mother, has come forward with a chilling account of the gunman’s initial intent.

“The gunman in Jacksonville went to my daughter’s campus first intent on a racially-motivated mass shooting,” Tate disclosed.

Your Content readers was first to report a mass shooting unfolded against the backdrop of the Dollar General store on Saturday, leaving the Jacksonville community in shock. Authorities have since declared the attack to be racially motivated, sending shockwaves throughout the city.

