Saturday, August 26, 2023
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Featured

4 Dead 2 Wounded in Jacksonville Shooting

By Your Content Staff
4 Dead 2 Wounded in Jacksonville Shooting.
Photo: NBC News/ Google Map

An active shooter situation escalated to a race-fueled mass shooting nearby Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida, leaving four individuals deceased and two others wounded, Your Content has learned.

Updates

Update 6:05 p.m.: Jacksonville Police Department has just confirmed that the shooter involved in today’s tragic incident near Edward Waters University is now dead. The situation has moved from an active standoff to an ongoing investigation.

Your Jacksonville Coverage

President Biden Briefed on Jacksonville Mass Shooting
Hate Crime: Weapons Wielded in Jacksonville Mass Shooting Revealed
Campus Close Encounter with Mass Shooter Revealed Amid Jacksonville Tragedy

Initial Report: Law enforcement reports indicate that the assailant has taken refuge in a nearby Dollar General store and is currently in a standoff with police.

The horrifying episode took place in the vicinity of Edward Waters University, a prominent historically black institution in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, along with other local law enforcement agencies, have secured the area surrounding the Dollar General store where the gunman is holed up.

The reason for the attack is still under investigation, and residents are advised to steer clear of the affected area.

Witnesses at the scene recount hearing a series of gunshots, followed by people fleeing from the Dollar General store. Ambulances were promptly dispatched, and the injured parties have been transported to nearby medical facilities. Their current medical status has not been disclosed.

A SWAT team from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is engaged in the standoff with the gunman. Crisis negotiators are also present, making efforts to establish contact with the individual inside the store.

As this is an ongoing situation, law enforcement is working tirelessly to bring it to a close. The immediate area around the university and the Dollar General remains sealed off.

News Flash on Your Content: What It Means

Information in this article is based on initial reports and is subject to change as more details emerge. While we strive for accuracy, breaking news situations evolve rapidly, and some details reported may later be updated or corrected. We recommend checking back or referring to official sources for the most up-to-date information. Your trust is paramount, and we commit to providing the most accurate coverage possible

News Flash on Your Content: What It Means

When Your Content releases a news flash, it signifies an unfolding event that demands immediate public attention. This could range from a major traffic disruption due to a severe accident to an active emergency situation like a shooting. As the situation develops, if it merits broader coverage, we transition the story from a News Flash to Breaking News, and eventually, to its relevant category. News Flashes are promptly updated only when there's a crucial, real-time development. If a follow-up is necessary, we ensure a link back to the original flash for context. Readers should treat News Flashes as real-time alerts, understanding that the rapid pace of breaking events might lead to initial inaccuracies. While Your Content is committed to accuracy, the evolving nature of live news means details can change. Hence, it's advisable to await further confirmations before taking any action based on a news flash. Importantly, our news flashes are sourced directly from official channels like law enforcement or real-time police communications, not unverified tips.

News Flash on Your Content: What It Means

A news flash is a journalistic tool used to convey urgent and breaking events. The term itself underscores the urgency, suggesting that reporters are ready to "flash" or interrupt regular programming to bring you the latest. However, given the rapid nature of such news, details can evolve or change. It's always wise to approach news flashes as preliminary reports, awaiting further updates or confirmations for a complete picture.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

President Biden Briefed on Jacksonville Mass Shooting

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the recent mass shooting that unfolded in Jacksonville, Florida.

Hate Crime: Weapons Wielded in Jacksonville Mass Shooting Revealed

Your Content can shed light on the chilling arsenal deployed in the racially motivated attack that left three lives lost.

Campus Close Encounter with Mass Shooter Revealed Amid Jacksonville Tragedy

ReShonda Tate, a distressed mother, has come forward with a chilling account of the gunman’s initial intent.

Ex-Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Arrested in Texas

Robert J. O’Neill, a 47-year-old retired Navy SEAL who killed 9/11 architect Osama Bin Laden, has been arrested on misdemeanor charges in Frisco, Texas.

Have a story or news tip? Your Content PAYS for exclusives, photos or videos. Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.