‘The Price Is Right’ Legend Bob Barker Dead 99

The renowned TV personality Bob Barker, famous for hosting “The Price Is Right,” has died at the age of 99, Your Content has learned.

According to his spokesperson, Barker passed away from natural causes at his Los Angeles residence this past Saturday.

Born on December 12, 1923, Barker initially made a name for himself in radio broadcasting before transitioning to television. He was scouted by TV producer Ralph Edwards, who gave him his first break in the industry.

Barker first gained national attention as the host of “Truth or Consequences,” a role he held from 1956 to 1975. He later took on the role of host and producer of “The Price Is Right,” a position he held until stepping down in 2007. Drew Carey succeeded him, and the show continues to enjoy high ratings.

Drew Carey, who took over hosting duties for “The Price Is Right,” said, “Bob was more than a TV host; he was a cultural touchstone who brought happiness to countless viewers over the years.”

Beyond his game show fame, Barker had a variety of guest roles in TV shows and movies, often portraying himself. Notable appearances include a comedic fight with Adam Sandler in “Happy Gilmore,” and guest spots on shows like “How I Met Your Mother,” “Futurama,” and “The Nanny.”

In recent years, Barker faced several health issues, including skin cancer and a series of falls that led to hospital visits. However, he remained upbeat, even during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, where he was reported to be effectively self-isolating.

Barker was married to Dorothy Jo Gideon until she passed away from lung cancer in 1981. While they had no children, Barker was looked after by relatives in his later years. He was also a committed advocate for animal rights, a cause close to his heart.

The passing of Bob Barker marks the end of an era in American television. His influence extended beyond the confines of the game show format, impacting the lives of millions through his various roles and activism.

As the country grieves the loss of this entertainment luminary, questions about the ongoing legacy of “The Price Is Right” in the wake of his death remain open.