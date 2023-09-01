Killer Danelo Cavalcante Had 2 Hour Head Start, Escaped from Jail’s Roof

Authorities are in hot pursuit of Danelo Cavalcante, who made a daring escape from Chester County Prison by climbing onto the roof and jumping off the premises, Your Content has exclusively learned. New details reveal that Cavalcante had a staggering two-hour head start before his absence was discovered, complicating the ongoing manhunt.

Cavalcante reportedly escaped from the roof of the jail and managed to get a two-hour head start, according to a law enforcement official in Chester County.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan told Your Content she is unable to immediately comment on the escape method.

“I’m not able to make additional comments at this time.“ Ryan said, noting a news conference is slated for 2 p.m. today.

Danelo Cavalcante, a 34-year-old Brazilian male, escaped Chester County Prison at approximately 8:50 a.m. on August 31, 2023. Convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole, Cavalcante is considered extremely dangerous.

According to law enforcement, he is an illegal immigrant, complicating the search further. Cavalcante was last seen at 9:40 a.m. in Pocopson Township. He is described as light-skinned, with shaggy black curly hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers.

“Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man,” said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. “We are asking for the public’s help in locating him. He was last seen walking on Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township around 9:40 a.m.”

Cavalcante’s escape via the roof gave him a two-hour advantage, setting law enforcement on a high-stakes chase against time. The latest expansion of the search area includes the Brandywine River and its merging point with the Delaware River. Authorities have now deployed boats to comb the riverbanks for any sign of the fugitive.

“His illegal status is complicating the search further, making it more challenging to contact associates or family for information,” a law enforcement source closely involved in the case told Your Content.

The manhunt for Cavalcante continues to intensify, with authorities using every available resource, including helicopters, search dogs, and specialized boats. A $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture has been posted by the Chester County Commissioners and the U.S. Marshals. As the fugitive remains at large, residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to 9-1-1 or the U.S. Marshal tipline at 1-877-WANTED2 (1-877-926-8332).