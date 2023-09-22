Friday, September 22, 2023
Jacksonville Sheriff Searches for Escaped Inmate Gianna J. Ludd

Jacksonville Sheriff Searches for Escaped Inmate Gianna J. Ludd.
Photo: Jacksonville sheriff's office

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has launched a manhunt for Gianna J. Ludd, 27, an escaped prisoner last seen in the 7000 block of Lorain Street, Your Content has learned.

Ludd, who was out with a work crew, managed to flee from the work van and has since been on the run.

Ludd was incarcerated for Violation of Probation and Resisting Officers Without Violence. The specific details of how he managed to escape the supervision of the work crew remain under investigation.

This escape has prompted the Sheriff’s Office to not only intensify the search but also review its procedures around the use of work crews involving inmates.

Gianna J. Ludd is described as a Black male, 27 years old, standing at 5’07 and weighing approximately 160 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. At the time of his escape, he was wearing jail clothing, which he has presumably discarded, and his current attire remains unknown.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office urges the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information related to Ludd’s whereabouts. If you have information, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or dial 911.

The public is advised not to approach Ludd but to call law enforcement immediately. The circumstances of his escape are under review, with more details expected to emerge as the investigation unfolds.

Senate Scandal!

Sen. Bob Menendez, Wife Indicted: Bribery Allegations Emerge Again

U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, has unveiled an indictment against Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and his wife, Nadine Menendez, over bribery allegations, marking a significant turn of events for the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Jailbreak Jolt!

Tommy Boyd, Fugitive Inmate, Seized Near Dierbergs Storefront

Tommy Wayne Boyd, the inmate who escaped from Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, was apprehended near a Dierbergs on Watson Road in Shrewsbury.
Elderly Vanished!

Search Intensifies: Ronald Aveta, 85, Vanishes from Wantage Township

The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit is actively searching for Ronald Aveta, 85, who went missing from Wantage Township, N.J., and are now seeking the public's assistance in the case.
Hit-Run Horror!

Prosecutor Charges Wayne Resident in Fatal Hit and Run Case

Kentia Monique Fear, a 23-year-old resident of Wayne, was charged on Friday, September 15th, 2023, by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald, in connection to the death of 23-year-old Mia Kanu.

