Jacksonville Sheriff Searches for Escaped Inmate Gianna J. Ludd.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has launched a manhunt for Gianna J. Ludd, 27, an escaped prisoner last seen in the 7000 block of Lorain Street, Your Content has learned.

Ludd, who was out with a work crew, managed to flee from the work van and has since been on the run.

Ludd was incarcerated for Violation of Probation and Resisting Officers Without Violence. The specific details of how he managed to escape the supervision of the work crew remain under investigation.

This escape has prompted the Sheriff’s Office to not only intensify the search but also review its procedures around the use of work crews involving inmates.

Gianna J. Ludd is described as a Black male, 27 years old, standing at 5’07 and weighing approximately 160 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. At the time of his escape, he was wearing jail clothing, which he has presumably discarded, and his current attire remains unknown.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office urges the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information related to Ludd’s whereabouts. If you have information, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or dial 911.

The public is advised not to approach Ludd but to call law enforcement immediately. The circumstances of his escape are under review, with more details expected to emerge as the investigation unfolds.