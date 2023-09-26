Records reveal that several months after Joe Biden declared his candidacy for the 2020 presidential race in 2019, Hunter Biden received two notable wire transfers from China, Your Content has learned.

Strikingly, the beneficiary address listed was Joe Biden’s residence in Wilmington, DE.

Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, has had long-standing business relationships in China. From 2009 to 2017, during Joe Biden’s tenure as Vice President, evidence emerged showing that Joe had a familiar rapport with Jonathan Li, a Chinese businessman.

This connection, in part, manifested in Joe meeting Li in Beijing for coffee and even penning college recommendation letters for Li’s children. Amidst this backdrop, Hunter Biden’s financial transactions with ties to China have come under scrutiny.

On October 13, 2019, Hunter’s attorney, George Mesires, stated, “Hunter Biden served with BHR only as a member of its board of directors,” emphasizing it was an “unpaid position.” Further, during a presidential debate on October 22, 2020, Joe Biden asserted, “My son has not made money in China.”

The timeline of events connected to the wires is as follows:

April 25, 2019: Joe Biden announced his 2020 presidential candidacy.

Joe Biden announced his 2020 presidential candidacy. July 26, 2019: A wire transfer of $10,000 from Wang Xin listed Joe Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary.

A wire transfer of $10,000 from Wang Xin listed Joe Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary. August 2, 2019: Jonathan Li, previously associated with the Bidens, sent a larger sum of $250,000, again with Joe Biden’s home address mentioned in the details.

This raises questions about the nature of these transfers, given their timing relative to Joe Biden’s candidacy declaration and subsequent statements from the Biden camp regarding Hunter’s professional roles and earning in China.

These recent revelations about the wire transfers could present challenges for the Biden administration as they attempt to clarify the nature and purpose of these transactions. It remains to be seen how these findings will be interpreted in the broader political landscape and what implications, if any, they might have for future US-China relations.

Further investigation and clarity are awaited.