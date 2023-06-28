Madonna, 64, Hospitalized and Tour Postponed Due to Infection.

Pop icon Madonna, 64, was rushed to the hospital in New York on Saturday after being found unresponsive, Your Content has learned.

Her manager, Guy O’Seary, confirmed that she developed a serious bacterial infection, which required her to stay in the intensive care unit for several days.

As a result of her health condition, Madonna has been forced to postpone her highly anticipated 40th anniversary tour.

In an Instagram post, O’Seary reassured fans that Madonna is expected to make a full recovery, although she is still under medical care.

The singer was intubated overnight at the hospital.

- Advertisement -

Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, stood by her side throughout her hospitalization.

Madonna’s health scare comes just weeks before she was scheduled to kick off her Celebration tour, consisting of 84 shows across North America and Europe.

The tour was set to begin in Vancouver, Canada on July 15, 2023, and run until January 30, 2024.

Despite the setback, Madonna’s devoted fans are hopeful for her swift recovery.

Her last Instagram post, shared on June 20, showed her rehearsing for the tour with the caption, “The calm before the storm.”

Madonna’s previous tours have been known for their controversy and memorable moments, but her current focus is on her health and well-being.

We will provide further updates on Madonna’s condition, including the rescheduled tour dates, as soon as more information becomes available, according to DailyMail.