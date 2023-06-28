Thursday, June 29, 2023
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Featured

Madonna, 64, Hospitalized and Tour Postponed Due to Infection

By Your Content Staff

»

Published

»

Reading time: 2 Minutes
Modified
Madonna, 64, Hospitalized and Tour Postponed Due to Infection.
Photo: LOVEBSCOTT Photo: Ads are blocked

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

Pop icon Madonna, 64, was rushed to the hospital in New York on Saturday after being found unresponsive, Your Content has learned.

Her manager, Guy O’Seary, confirmed that she developed a serious bacterial infection, which required her to stay in the intensive care unit for several days.

As a result of her health condition, Madonna has been forced to postpone her highly anticipated 40th anniversary tour.

In an Instagram post, O’Seary reassured fans that Madonna is expected to make a full recovery, although she is still under medical care.

The singer was intubated overnight at the hospital.

- Advertisement -

Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, stood by her side throughout her hospitalization.

Madonna’s health scare comes just weeks before she was scheduled to kick off her Celebration tour, consisting of 84 shows across North America and Europe.

The tour was set to begin in Vancouver, Canada on July 15, 2023, and run until January 30, 2024.

Despite the setback, Madonna’s devoted fans are hopeful for her swift recovery.

Her last Instagram post, shared on June 20, showed her rehearsing for the tour with the caption, “The calm before the storm.”

Madonna’s previous tours have been known for their controversy and memorable moments, but her current focus is on her health and well-being.

We will provide further updates on Madonna’s condition, including the rescheduled tour dates, as soon as more information becomes available, according to DailyMail.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Nose-Up Drama

Delta Flight Safely Lands with Nose Gear Issue at Charlotte Airport

A Delta Air Lines flight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina made a safe landing with its nose landing gear up on Wednesday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Shocking Split

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s Divorce: Christine Will Move Out, but with Financial Support

In the latest development of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce proceedings, Christine has expressed her willingness to vacate their beachfront home in Carpenteria, CA. However, she has set a condition for her departure.
Hospital Horror

Family of Deceased Man in Psychiatric Hospital Seeks Federal Investigation

Lawyers representing the relatives of a man who tragically died during his admission to a psychiatric hospital in Virginia have formally requested the U.S. Department of Justice to initiate a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
Murder Mystery

Mysterious Death of Murder on the High Seas Suspect Ruled Not Suspicious

Nathan Carman, a 29-year-old man awaiting trial for allegedly killing his mother in a notorious 'Murder on the High Seas' plot, was discovered dead in a Keene, New Hampshire, lockup on June 15.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.