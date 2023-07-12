Concerned New Yorkers Relocate Amid Rising Crime Rates.

New York City residents have expressed their growing concerns about their safety on the city’s streets and subways, fearing that they could become victims of crime, Your Content has learned.

Following a recent Siena College poll, which revealed that 41% of New Yorkers have never felt more on edge about their own well-being, individuals have opened up about their heightened sense of insecurity.

The Post interviewed several locals on Wednesday to gather insights into the current state of crime in the Big Apple. Many reported resorting to self-defense measures, such as carrying pepper spray and maintaining constant vigilance. Some even discussed their plans to leave the city altogether.

One interviewee, Paula Gavioli, a 32-year-old executive assistant, shared her decision to relocate from the Financial District to New Jersey, seeking a safer and cleaner environment.

She lamented the need to search for a new home where she could lead a better life, expressing concerns about potential victimization as a woman. Gavioli admitted to carrying pepper spray in her handbag, especially when she feels unsafe.

Gavioli’s unease extends beyond the subway, as she described feeling on guard even in areas like the West Village due to the increasing presence of drug users.

She emphasized the prevalence of homelessness and drug-related issues, highlighting the unpredictable nature of encounters with such individuals.

Another resident, Marjorie Mann, a 39-year-old chef residing in the East Village, shared her newfound anxiety while commuting on the subway. She expressed the need to be constantly aware of her surroundings and the people around her to ensure her safety.

Mann revealed that public spaces now feel more threatening than ever, leading her to adopt precautions like wearing only one headphone. She also voiced her disappointment in the lack of improvement she has witnessed during Mayor Eric Adams’ tenure.

Maurice Marbles, a 62-year-old Manhattanite working in construction, singled out the subway as one of the most dangerous places in the city.

He described the frequency of incidents such as shootings, stabbings, and pushing incidents onto the tracks, highlighting the risks faced by commuters.

Marbles acknowledged his concern for personal safety and his reliance on self-defense measures, such as carrying pepper spray.

Despite statistics indicating a decrease in major crimes across the city in the previous month, Marbles claimed that the situation has worsened since the pandemic began. He emphasized the significant changes he has observed over his 20 years of living in New York City.

Felecia Quarles, a 64-year-old property manager commuting from Long Island to the West Village, echoed the concerns of other interviewees.

She shared her daily subway commute and expressed her disappointment in the perceived lack of safety in both the streets and the subway.

Quarles mentioned an encounter with a homeless person who threatened her, undermining Mayor Eric Adams’ perception that crime is merely a matter of public perception.

Seberina Levine, a 62-year-old grandmother residing in Brooklyn, highlighted the prevalent fear among residents.

She acknowledged the relative safety of being inside her home but stressed the risks associated with venturing outside. Levine described the necessity of constant vigilance, considering the potential threats of physical assault, robbery, or violence that she and others face daily.

In conclusion, New York City residents have conveyed their heightened fears regarding personal safety as crime rates continue to rise. By relocating, arming themselves with self-defense tools, and remaining vigilant, they hope to mitigate the risks they perceive in their daily lives.

These concerns extend beyond the subway system and encompass public spaces throughout the city, reflecting a growing unease among residents about their overall security, according to New York Post.