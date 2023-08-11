Saturday, August 12, 2023
Cash Hunt: FBI’s $25K Offer for Philly’s Most Wanted

Cash Hunt: FBI's $25K Offer for Philly's Most Wanted.
Photo: FBI/ The New York Times

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Justin Smith, Your Content has learned.

Smith is wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department for the alleged murder of 21-year-old Dianna Brice and her unborn child.

Dianna Brice, a 21-year-old expectant mother, tragically lost her life along with her unborn child. The Philadelphia Police Department has been actively searching for the suspect, Justin Smith, in connection with the case.

The FBI’s involvement and the announcement of a substantial reward highlight the urgency and significance of the case.

“The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for info leading to the arrest of Justin Smith,” stated the official FBI Philadelphia Social media account. They further emphasized that anonymous tips are welcome and provided contact details for the same.

The FBI has urged the public to come forward with any information they might have regarding Justin Smith. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the official FBI tips website or by calling 215-418-4000.

The FBI has also shared a link to their official wanted page for Justin Smith, providing more details and emphasizing the importance of community assistance in apprehending the suspect.

The tragic loss of Dianna Brice and her unborn child has prompted significant efforts from law enforcement agencies to bring the suspect to justice.

With the FBI’s announcement of a reward, it is hoped that more individuals will come forward with crucial information that can lead to the arrest of Justin Smith.

