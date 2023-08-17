Friday, August 18, 2023
Friday, August 18, 2023
Los Angeles Taco Vendors Targeted in Series of Robberies

Los Angeles Taco Vendors Targeted in Series of Robberies.
Photo: Los Angeles Daily News/ Orange County Register

In a shocking series of events on August 16, 2023, between 9:40 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., taco vendors across four divisions of Los Angeles were targeted in a robbery spree , Your Content has learned.

The Los Angeles Police Department‘s, Robbery Special Section, is now appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects involved.

The city of Los Angeles has witnessed a sudden surge in crime targeting taco vendors. Six robberies were reported within a span of two hours, affecting various locations within the Hollywood, Rampart, Northeast, and Central Divisions of the LAPD.

“We are doing everything in our power to bring these criminals to justice,” stated Detective Lisette Garcia of the Robbery-Homicide Division. Detective Frank Flores added, “The safety of our community members is our top priority. We urge the public to come forward with any information they might have.”

The specific locations that were targeted include:

  • Hollywood Division: 5900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard and 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard.
  • Rampart Division: 300 block of South Bixel Avenue and 600 block of South Union Avenue.
  • Northeast Division: 1500 block of N. Alvarado Boulevard.
  • Central Division: 900 block of S. Broadway.

The suspects have been described as two to four males, aged between mid-20s to early 30s, dressed in dark clothing. Witnesses reported that during each incident, the suspects brandished a handgun, demanded money, and fled the scene in a white sedan with the stolen goods.

The LAPD is taking these incidents very seriously and is urging anyone with information to come forward. Those with information can contact Detective Garcia at (213) 486-6833 or Detective Flores at (213) 486-6840. For those wishing to remain anonymous, several channels, including the LA Regional Crime Stoppers and the “P3 Tips” mobile application, are available.

