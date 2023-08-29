Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Splash

UNC-Chapel Hill Shooter Tailei Qi Makes Initial Court Appearance, No Bail

By Jonathan Lee Riches

»

Published

»

Reading time: 1 Minutes
Modified

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

NORTH CAROLINA—Tailei Qi, a doctoral candidate at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, stood before an Orange County judge for the first time on Tuesday, Your Content has learned. He is accused of fatally shooting Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences, on Monday.

Arrested for allegedly using a 9 mm pistol in the killing, Qi’s actions led to an immediate lockdown at UNC-Chapel Hill just as students were starting their first week of the academic year.

Chapel Hill Associate Professor Zijie Yan Killed by Tailei Qi

The 34-year-old native of China is facing charges of first-degree murder and possessing a weapon on educational grounds.

Appearing in court in an orange jumpsuit, an Orange County judge denied Qi’s request for bond and scheduled a probable cause hearing on September 18.

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said at a press conference on Monday: “This shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted in our campus community,” calling the loss of Yan “devastating.”

Tailei Qi, Former Wuhan University Scholar To Active Shooter
- Advertisement -

While authorities haven’t yet released a motive or confirmed if Yan was specifically targeted, they did reveal that no other individuals were injured during the incident. According to university records, Qi and Yan were part of the same research group.

The police reported that shots were fired in Caudill Laboratories around 1 p.m. on Monday. Yan was found dead in a lab building, and Qi was arrested roughly 90 minutes later. The university subsequently canceled classes for both Monday and Tuesday.

If convicted, Qi could be facing a life sentence.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Storm Chaos!

Florida Linemen Restore Power in 260,000 Homes Post-Idalia

Utility linemen in Florida have restored electricity to more than 260,000 households affected by Hurricane Idalia.
Tucker Takedown!

Tucker Carlson Unleashes Scathing Critique of Anthony Fauci on Air

Tucker Carlson recently made headlines for his harsh critique of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Health Scare!

Mitch McConnell Aides Rush to Help Aging Lawmaker Again

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell seemed to experience a health-related episode again during a media gathering in Covington, Kentucky today.

Bank Robbery Reported at Citizens Bank in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA — Authorities are responding to reports of a bank robbery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.