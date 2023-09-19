Governor Shapiro Makes Pennsylvania an Automatic Voter Registration State.

In a significant move to bolster voting accessibility, Governor Josh Shapiro announced today, on National Voter Registration Day, that Pennsylvania has become an automatic voter registration state, Your Content has learned.

Residents will now be automatically registered to vote when they renew their driver’s license or ID card at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), unless they opt out. The governor said that the new system will both streamline voter registration and increase election security.

Pennsylvania joins a growing number of states in the U.S. that have adopted automatic voter registration as a way to increase voter turnout and improve the efficiency of the electoral process. Before this change, Pennsylvanians had to go through a separate process to register to vote, often involving paperwork and additional steps.

The automatic voter registration is not just a convenience for voters; it is also designed to save taxpayer dollars by reducing paper registrations and administrative costs.

Governor Josh Shapiro said during the announcement, “I made a commitment when I was campaigning for this office that we would bring automatic voter registration in Pennsylvania to break down the barriers for legal eligible voters. This is a key step to make our elections more secure, having important levels of verification into the voter registration process. By expanding voter registration at our DMV’s, we will save taxpayers time and money.”

The automatic voter registration system will utilize existing DMV records to register voters, thereby enhancing the security of the process. According to Governor Shapiro, this approach is grounded in common sense since people already provide proof of identity, residency, age, and citizenship when obtaining or renewing a driver’s license or ID at the DMV.

The governor emphasized that the change aims to make the state government more effective and serve the residents of Pennsylvania better, irrespective of their political affiliations or views.

Pennsylvania’s move to become an automatic voter registration state marks a significant change in its electoral process, one aimed at encouraging greater voter participation while also implementing important verification checks.

While the announcement has been welcomed by many as a step toward a more engaged citizenry, it also raises questions about how other states may follow suit, and what the long-term impact will be on voter turnout and election security.

With this change, the governor and his administration hope to propel both the Commonwealth and the country forward through increased civic participation.