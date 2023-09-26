Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Featured

Chester County Coach Charged in Major Child Sexual Abuse Case

By Your Content Staff

»

Published

»

Reading time: 1 Minutes
Modified
Chester County Coach Charged in Major Child Sexual Abuse Case.
Photo: Daily Local

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

Zachary Ray, a 31-year-old basketball coach and trainer from Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, has been charged in Chester County with multiple counts of child abuse, including aggravated indecent assault, possession of child pornography, and corruption of minors, involving three children aged between 10-16 years, Your Content has learned.

This heinous case spans from 2014 to 2023. Ray’s alleged crimes took place at various locations, such as schools, parks, and the homes of the victims.

The arrest followed a lengthy investigation that linked Ray to these allegations, with evidence suggesting a consistent pattern of abuse.

DA Deb Ryan commented on the arrest: “The defendant preyed on the innocence of these child victims… If you have any information on this case, contact Detective Ben Martin at 610-344-6866.”

Further digging into Ray’s alleged misconduct uncovered disturbing information. The Philadelphia Special Victims Unit had records indicating a similar case linking Ray to child sexual abuse.

- Advertisement -

Victims have highlighted unsettling practices Ray adopted during training sessions. Some described inappropriate “core checks” and others spoke of him taking illicit photographs.

Investigations subsequently found photos of multiple female juveniles stored on Ray’s personal cell phone. Numerous victims have bravely come forward, each narrating a harrowing experience that exhibits a clear pattern of abuse.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively involved in the investigation. Alongside the Chester County and Philadelphia Detectives, the Schuylkill Township Police and Radnor Township Police Department are working diligently on the case. Additionally, the PA Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) has been roped in to support the investigation.

Ray has posted a bail amount of $250,000 and has been released from Chester County Prison. The next hearing is slated for Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information related to this case to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation to ensure justice for the victims.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Murder Manhunt!

BPD and US Marshals Hunt for Murder Suspect, $6,000 Reward Offered

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) has announced a reward of $6,000 for information leading to the arrest of 32-year-old Jason Billingsley.
Biden Bombshell!

Shocking Biden’s Home Address Linked to Chinese Wire Funds

Records reveal that several months after Joe Biden declared his candidacy for the 2020 presidential race in 2019, Hunter Biden received two notable wire transfers from China.
Trudeau Tangle!

Questions Arise as Canadian Parliament Honors Nazi-affiliated Individual

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stirred controversy by blaming Russian propaganda for the Canadian Parliament's recognition of an individual with Nazi affiliations.
Senate Scandal!

Sen. Bob Menendez, Wife Indicted: Bribery Allegations Emerge Again

U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, has unveiled an indictment against Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and his wife, Nadine Menendez, over bribery allegations, marking a significant turn of events for the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.