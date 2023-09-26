Chester County Coach Charged in Major Child Sexual Abuse Case.

Zachary Ray, a 31-year-old basketball coach and trainer from Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, has been charged in Chester County with multiple counts of child abuse, including aggravated indecent assault, possession of child pornography, and corruption of minors, involving three children aged between 10-16 years, Your Content has learned.

This heinous case spans from 2014 to 2023. Ray’s alleged crimes took place at various locations, such as schools, parks, and the homes of the victims.

The arrest followed a lengthy investigation that linked Ray to these allegations, with evidence suggesting a consistent pattern of abuse.

DA Deb Ryan commented on the arrest: “The defendant preyed on the innocence of these child victims… If you have any information on this case, contact Detective Ben Martin at 610-344-6866.”

Further digging into Ray’s alleged misconduct uncovered disturbing information. The Philadelphia Special Victims Unit had records indicating a similar case linking Ray to child sexual abuse.

Victims have highlighted unsettling practices Ray adopted during training sessions. Some described inappropriate “core checks” and others spoke of him taking illicit photographs.

Investigations subsequently found photos of multiple female juveniles stored on Ray’s personal cell phone. Numerous victims have bravely come forward, each narrating a harrowing experience that exhibits a clear pattern of abuse.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively involved in the investigation. Alongside the Chester County and Philadelphia Detectives, the Schuylkill Township Police and Radnor Township Police Department are working diligently on the case. Additionally, the PA Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) has been roped in to support the investigation.

Ray has posted a bail amount of $250,000 and has been released from Chester County Prison. The next hearing is slated for Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information related to this case to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation to ensure justice for the victims.