BPD and US Marshals Hunt for Murder Suspect, $6,000 Reward Offered.

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) has announced a reward of $6,000 for information leading to the arrest of 32-year-old Jason Billingsley, Your Content has learned.

Billingsley is wanted on a 1st degree murder charge and is also linked to an attempted murder, arson, and rape incident that occurred on September 19, 2023, in the 800 block of Edmondson.

Jason Billingsley is alleged to have committed the heinous killing of Pava LaPere and is currently the subject of an active search by both BPD’s Warrant Apprehension Task Force (WATF) and the US Marshals. Alongside the murder of LaPere, Billingsley’s involvement in a separate case of attempted murder, arson, and rape adds to the urgency of the manhunt.

Authorities have advised the public to exercise caution as Billingsley is deemed armed and dangerous.

“Billingsley is armed & dangerous. Contact 911 if you come in contact with this individual,” warns the official release from BPD.

- Advertisement -

Billingsley’s alarming criminal activities have put residents on high alert. The authorities are making every effort to expedite the arrest and are appealing to the public for any information they might have.

The $6,000 reward emphasizes the urgency and significance of apprehending the suspect as quickly as possible. The safety of the community remains a top priority.

As the BPD and US Marshals intensify their search for Jason Billingsley, residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings immediately to 911. The reward underscores the severity of Billingsley’s crimes and the critical need to ensure community safety.

Questions remain about the motivation behind the crimes and any potential accomplices.