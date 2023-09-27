First Woman Safety, Van Voorhis, Debuts in NCAA Football Game.

In a history-making event for college football, Haley Van Voorhis, a Safety from Shenandoah University, made her debut as the first woman non-kicker to compete in an NCAA football game, Your Content has learned.

The memorable match took place on Saturday against Juniata, with Van Voorhis making an impression early in the game.

Haley Van Voorhis, a junior from Plains, Virginia, stands at 5-foot-6 and weighs 145 pounds. Prior to this landmark game, she spent two seasons with the junior varsity team.

Outside of football, Van Voorhis shines on the track, specializing in sprint events. Her entrance into this weekend’s game builds on the legacy of other women trailblazers in college football.

In a 2021 ESPN interview, Van Voorhis addressed the skepticism she’s encountered during her football journey, saying, “There’s definitely people out there who see the story and think, ‘This girl’s going to get hurt.’

I hear that a lot. Or, ‘She’s too small, doesn’t weigh enough, not tall enough.’ But I’m not the shortest on my team, and I’m not the lightest.”

Adding to the chorus of support for Van Voorhis, Shenandoah’s coach, Scott Yoder, stated, “For 21 years, I’ve been fortunate to be on the coaching side of that. And at the core of this, it’s no different.”

During the pivotal game against Juniata, Van Voorhis showcased her skills by hurrying the quarterback during a third-down play in the first quarter. Her achievement is not just personal but marks a significant step towards more inclusivity and representation in collegiate sports.

Haley Van Voorhis’s breakthrough in NCAA football serves as a powerful reminder of the strength and skill of women in sports. Her persistence and dedication not only challenge stereotypes but also pave the way for the next generation of female athletes, proving that talent knows no gender boundaries.