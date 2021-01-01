Friday, January 1, 2021
Friday, January 1, 2021
News Tip?
Vandals Leave Nancy Pelosi PIGS HEAD After Spraying Fake Blood Around Her Estate
Featured

Severed HOGS head left by Nancy Pelosi’s posh Cali. estate after vandals deface home overnight

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

California vandals managed to spray paint Nancy Pelosi’s home and leave a severed pig’s head at the scene overnight on New Year, Your Content has learned.

“Speaker Pelosi’s house VANDALIZED with red paint, PIGS HEAD and spray-painted message ‘$2K (crossed out)… CANCEL RENT… WE WANT EVERYTHING’” Sam Houston tweeted overnight.

A photo posted on social media shows the white garage of what appears to be the House Speaker’s red brick manse plastered in graffiti.  

‘2k’ is written on the garage door and then crossed out, in what appears to be a reference to the $2,000 stimulus checks Pelosi is pushing for. 

Cali. vandals managed to spray paint Nancy Pelosi’s home—leaving a severed pig’s head at the scene.

Posted by Your Content on Friday, January 1, 2021
- Advertisement -

The graffiti also reads ‘cancel rent’ and ‘we want everything’ in large black writing all across the door.

Red paint covers the driveway and a pig’s head sits in the center of the paving slabs.

“City called to clean up at 3am and police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT.”

Severed HOGS head left by Nancy Pelosi's posh Cali. estate after vandals deface home overnight

According to TMZ, police in San Fran responded to a vandalism call at Pelosi’s home around 3 3A.M, noting its unclear if they have any suspects.

The vandalism comes after Pelosi threatened to break into the White House and ‘pull President Trump out of there by his hair.”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
20,568,253
confirmed cases
Updated on January 1, 2021 5:05 pm
united states
355,923
deaths
Updated on January 1, 2021 5:05 pm
united states
8,055,100
active
Updated on January 1, 2021 5:05 pm
united states
12,157,230
recovered
Updated on January 1, 2021 5:05 pm
World
84,274,389
confirmed cases
Updated on January 1, 2021 5:05 pm
world
1,833,333
deaths
Updated on January 1, 2021 5:05 pm
world
23,338,913
active
Updated on January 1, 2021 5:05 pm
world
59,102,143
recovered
Updated on January 1, 2021 5:05 pm

Related Articles

DELCO

Deranged Delaware County Man Steals Cop Car at Gas Station, Leads Cops on Hot Pursuit, Crashes

Your Content Staff - 0
A deranged Delaware County fugitive darted into an unoccupied police cruiser during a domestic dispute.
Read more
FLORIDA

Casey Anthony, most hated mom in U.S., to become certified private investigator at midnight

Jonathan Lee Riches - 1
The most hated mom in America will be a certified private detective in the state of Florida at 12:01 a.m. Fri. Jan 1, 2021.
Read more
Exclusive

Kylie Jenner and Neighbors Told to ‘Exercise Caution and Great Care’ Nearby Alleged Killer Rebecca Grossman

Jonathan Riches and Nik Hatziefstathiou - 0
Hidden Hills newcomers are urged to exercise ‘caution and great care’ when Rebecca Grossman whizzes by.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.