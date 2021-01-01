Severed HOGS head left by Nancy Pelosi’s posh Cali. estate after vandals deface home overnight

California vandals managed to spray paint Nancy Pelosi’s home and leave a severed pig’s head at the scene overnight on New Year, Your Content has learned.

“Speaker Pelosi’s house VANDALIZED with red paint, PIGS HEAD and spray-painted message ‘$2K (crossed out)… CANCEL RENT… WE WANT EVERYTHING’” Sam Houston tweeted overnight.

A photo posted on social media shows the white garage of what appears to be the House Speaker’s red brick manse plastered in graffiti.

‘2k’ is written on the garage door and then crossed out, in what appears to be a reference to the $2,000 stimulus checks Pelosi is pushing for.

The graffiti also reads ‘cancel rent’ and ‘we want everything’ in large black writing all across the door.

Red paint covers the driveway and a pig’s head sits in the center of the paving slabs.

“City called to clean up at 3am and police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT.”

According to TMZ, police in San Fran responded to a vandalism call at Pelosi’s home around 3 3A.M, noting its unclear if they have any suspects.

The vandalism comes after Pelosi threatened to break into the White House and ‘pull President Trump out of there by his hair.”