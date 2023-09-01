ICE: Escaped Killer Danelo Souza Cavalcante Entered U.S. Illegally

As the manhunt for Danelo Souza Cavalcante intensifies, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirms the Brazilian national’s illegal entry into the United States, Your Content has exclusively learned.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) from the Philadelphia Field Office are now collaborating with local, state, and federal agencies to locate the escaped convict.

Danelo Souza Cavalcante, a 34-year-old male, escaped Chester County Prison on August 31, 2023. Convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole, Cavalcante has been described as extremely dangerous. A recent revelation shows that he entered the United States without being inspected or admitted by a U.S. immigration official, as confirmed by an ICE spokesperson.

“At an unknown time and at an unknown location, Danelo Souza Cavalcante, a 34-year-old citizen of Brazil, entered the United States without being inspected or admitted by a U.S. immigration official,” said an ICE spokesperson. “After his arrest in the United States, ICE became aware of his unlawful presence, and an ICE detainer was lodged against Souza Cavalcante.”

In accordance with its mission, ICE’s ERO lodged an immigration detainer against Cavalcante following his arrest. Such detainers are important public safety tools that allow state and local law enforcement agencies to notify ICE before a removable noncitizen is released from their custody. Detainers help focus enforcement resources and make it safer for all involved parties, including the public.

Cavalcante’s status as an illegal immigrant complicates matters further, as authorities strive to trace his possible networks for hiding or support.

The search for Cavalcante continues to be a multi-agency effort. His illegal status in the country has added another layer of complexity to the ongoing manhunt, making it critical for citizens to report any information they may have about his whereabouts. The guidelines for ICE enforcement actions prioritize cases like Cavalcante’s, focusing on those who compromise the safety of communities and the integrity of U.S. immigration laws.