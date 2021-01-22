Friday, January 22, 2021
Friday, January 22, 2021
Donald Trump invites troops abandoned in DC to stay at Trump Hotel

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Former President Donald J. Trump informed soldiers they were welcome to stay at Trump Hotel in D.C. free of charge after he heard lawmakers evicted them from the Capitol and forced them to sleep in vacant parking lots, Your Content has learned.

“President Donald J. Trump has given permission for the troops to stay at Trump Hotel DC if any of them need,” an aide of the former president told Your Content. “The hotel will accommodate the troops at no cost.”

As Your Content readers know, politicians from both the Republican and Democratic parties treated U.S. troops ‘worse than a one night stand’ after using them for protection during the inauguration—only to evict them into vacant parking lots shortly thereafter to sleep.

“For the last week my battalion has been sleeping on the floor in the Senate cafeteria.” a military source told Benny Johnson

“Today the Senate kicked us out & moved us to a cold parking garage. 5000 soldiers. 1 power outlet. One bathroom. This is how Joe Biden’s America treats solders.”

He continued: “Yesterday dozens of senators and congressman walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service.

1 COMMENT

  1. God bless Trump, he is my President and he won and is still President, Biden, is not legal and he and the rest of the Communist Democrats are proving everyday just how evil they are and how much they hate America and the American People. And prove they cannot even hold a candel to Trump.

