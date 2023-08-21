Wednesday, August 23, 2023
President Trump to Face ‘Witch Hunt’ in Atlanta: Stands Firm on ‘Perfect Phone Call’

By Jonathan Lee Riches

Former President Donald Trump announced he will be traveling to Atlanta, Georgia, this Thursday, where he will be arrested by District Attorney Fani Willis, a move he describes as a politically motivated “witch hunt,” Your Content has learned.

Trump’s visit to Atlanta comes amidst a backdrop of rising crime rates in the city. However, the former President emphasized that his trip is not related to any violent crime but stems from a phone call he previously described as “perfect.”

“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History,” Trump stated.

Judge Rules Trump ‘Forbidden’ from Having Phone While Reviewing Sensitive Material

He further added: “In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for ‘Murder,’ but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

As President Trump prepares for his visit to Atlanta, his supporters rally behind him, viewing the impending arrest as another episode in a series of politically charged actions against him.

