Five Arrested, Child Removed in Queens Village Drug Raid.

Five individuals were arrested and a 10-year-old child was removed from a residence in Queens Village, New York, today after authorities discovered an assortment of firearms and illicit drugs, including fentanyl, Your Content has learned.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at 4:40 a.m. at the single-family home on 100th Avenue, seizing four firearms, four kilo presses, and approximately four kilos of narcotics such as cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

The operation follows concerns regarding drug and firearm activities in the area. The search warrant led to the discovery of weapons including an AK-47, and kilo presses that are commonly used in the production and distribution of illegal drugs.

A child’s bedroom was found to be across the hall from a room containing the illicit drugs. The child is related to one of the suspects and was subsequently removed from the premises for their safety.

Authorities have not yet released statements from individuals involved or experts on the topic, as the suspects have not been identified and charges have not been announced.

- Advertisement -

The search also extended to the basement of the home, where additional guns and drugs were found. The case highlights the ongoing issue of drug trafficking and firearm possession in residential areas, posing serious concerns for community safety.

Authorities are conducting further investigations and it is expected that formal charges will be filed soon. The child who was removed from the home is currently under the care of Child Protective Services, pending further action.

While authorities have yet to release the identities of the suspects or the specific charges that will be filed, the operation represents a significant crackdown on drug and firearm activity in the Queens Village area. The removal of the 10-year-old child from the home also raises concerns about the welfare of minors living in environments of criminal activity.

Future implications may include stricter enforcement of drug and gun laws in residential areas, as well as heightened scrutiny on homes where minors are present. Several questions remain unanswered, including the exact relationship of the child to the suspects, and what legal proceedings will follow for those arrested.