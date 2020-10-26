Monday, October 26, 2020
Monday, October 26, 2020
Senate Votes to Make Judge Amy Coney Barrett the Next Supreme Court Justice
By Nik Hatziefstathiou
The United States Senate has confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the honorable Supreme Court during a vote Monday evening.

The United States Senate has confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the honorable Supreme Court, Your Content is first to reveal.

The Senate was slated to vote on the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States Monday night.

Your Content readers were first to exclusively learn when President Trump got to work ‘almost immediately’ and had his eyes set on the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett.

Barrett, who served on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, would be Mr. Trump’s third Supreme Court appointee, following Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, and just the fifth woman to serve on the high court.

With her ascension to the Supreme Court, Barrett would further solidify its conservative majority, widening it to 6-3 and diluting the power of Chief Justice John Roberts as a swing vote.

Democratic leaders asked Vice President Mike Pence to stay away from presiding over her Senate confirmation due to potential health risks after his aides tested positive for COVID-19, the Associated Press reports.

But although Pence isn’t needed to break a tie, the vote would present a dramatic opportunity for him to preside over confirmation of Trump’s third Supreme Court justice.

Monday’s vote is the closest high court confirmation ever to a presidential election, and the first in modern times with no support from the minority party.

The spiking COVID-19 crisis has hung over the proceedings. Vice President Mike Pence’s office said Monday he would not preside over the Senate session unless his tie-breaking vote is needed after Democrats asked him to stay away when his aides tested positive for COVID-19.

As Your Content readers know, The Supreme Court press office said Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer in September 2020.

Hours after the beloved justice passed away Friday, Allred, who was was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2019, exclusively told Your Content Ginsburg ‘was our hero.’

“U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away.” Allred told Your Content.

“She was the greatest Supreme Court Justice ever for women’s rights and equal rights for all. She was our Hero!”

